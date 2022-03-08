Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Iberdrola stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 190,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.5766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.
About Iberdrola (Get Rating)
Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.
