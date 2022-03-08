IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 40.6% in February

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. 7,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $293.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in IBEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

