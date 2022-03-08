IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 40.6% in February

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. 7,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $293.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in IBEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
