iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.53% of iCAD worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iCAD by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in iCAD by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in iCAD by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 80,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iCAD by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in iCAD by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 131,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter acquired 7,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,475 shares of company stock valued at $185,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $103.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.21. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

