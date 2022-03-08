ichi.farm (ICHI) Tops One Day Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.21 or 0.06638193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,885.96 or 1.00082024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046753 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

