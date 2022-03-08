ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.80. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.