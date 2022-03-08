Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,500 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 302,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IDRA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 120,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,371. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 109,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

