IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 282,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after buying an additional 509,917 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

