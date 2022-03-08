IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 224,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.