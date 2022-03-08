IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 5,997 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,322,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 492.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 93,064 shares during the period.

EMXC stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

