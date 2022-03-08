IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 801 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.34. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $64.15.

