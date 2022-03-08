IFP Advisors Inc Sells 17,552 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,134,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.45. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.