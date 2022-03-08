IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average of $183.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

