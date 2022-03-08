IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Up 43.4% in February

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 6.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 972.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 374,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,246,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Monday. 29,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83. IG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

