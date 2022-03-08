ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ImmuCell during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in ImmuCell by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in ImmuCell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ImmuCell in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmuCell by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

