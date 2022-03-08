ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of IMGN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.33. 46,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.28. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

