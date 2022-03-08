Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,270,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Immutep were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immutep by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immutep in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.71 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Immutep Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

