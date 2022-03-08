Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.27

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 6754601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 343,047 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
