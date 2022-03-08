Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.27

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 6754601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 343,047 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

