Insider Buying: Cipherpoint Limited (ASX:CPT) Insider Acquires 934,875 Shares of Stock

Cipherpoint Limited (ASX:CPT – Get Rating) insider Edward (Ted) Pretty acquired 934,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,502.13 ($15,694.98).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
About Cipherpoint
