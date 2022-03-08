Insider Buying: Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider Acquires 13,200 Shares of Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Rating) insider Maurie Stang bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.79 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,975.20 ($36,478.25).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 6.17.
About Nanosonics (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.