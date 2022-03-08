Insider Buying: Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider Acquires 13,200 Shares of Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Rating) insider Maurie Stang bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.79 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,975.20 ($36,478.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

About Nanosonics (Get Rating)

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.