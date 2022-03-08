Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells 2,489 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 770 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $13,128.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 131,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $830.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

