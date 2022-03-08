Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells 638 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.39. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $168,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,224,000 after purchasing an additional 468,091 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 115.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 420,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

