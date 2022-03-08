Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 6,330 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,090,907.48.

FTT traded down C$1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 706,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$29.71 and a 1-year high of C$40.22.

Get Finning International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FTT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.30.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.