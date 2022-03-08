Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells 5,062 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $500,429.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. 6,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,619. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.