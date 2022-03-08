Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells 5,062 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $500,429.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. 6,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,619. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.75.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
