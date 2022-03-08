Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $129,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.
PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
