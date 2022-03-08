Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP Sells 71,699 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United States Steel stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.