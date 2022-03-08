Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Insider Sells 165 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) insider Donnie Upshaw sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $22,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donnie Upshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00.

Wingstop stock opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average is $163.98. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Wingstop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

