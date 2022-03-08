Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 77.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116,932 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 116,601 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSP opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

