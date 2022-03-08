Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $24.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $17.46 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

