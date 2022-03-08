InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($73.51) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,700 ($74.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,662 ($74.19).

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,550 ($59.62). 743,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,290. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 42.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,920.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,810.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,300 ($56.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,376 ($70.44).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

