Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys 6,625 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up approximately 3.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $171,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $11.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.72. 3,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,841. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $715.84. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

