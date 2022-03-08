Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 27,415 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 795,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,415 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 2.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $111,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

