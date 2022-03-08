International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Announces Earnings Results

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. International Money Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $653.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Money Express by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 94,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.