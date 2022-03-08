Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

