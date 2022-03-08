Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.50

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$39.50 and last traded at C$39.42, with a volume of 905886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.28.

A number of research firms have commented on ITP. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

