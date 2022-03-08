Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.50

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$39.50 and last traded at C$39.42, with a volume of 905886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.28.

A number of research firms have commented on ITP. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

