inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $9.26 on Friday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of inTEST by 48.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of inTEST by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

