Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at $2,498,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at $3,908,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 370,432 shares during the period.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:APG opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

