Invesco Ltd. Buys 17,497 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.42. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

