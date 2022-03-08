Invesco Ltd. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

IONS stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

