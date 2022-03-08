Invesco Ltd. Has $4.95 Million Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 46,019 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $392.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.