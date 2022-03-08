Invesco Ltd. Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,824,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,273,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,177 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 991,141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 735,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MIN opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

