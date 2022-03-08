Invesco Ltd. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HAE stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HAE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
