Invesco Ltd. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.