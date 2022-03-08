Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT stock opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.30 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.53.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EEFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

