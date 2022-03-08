Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter.

SPHB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.47. 20,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,800. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45.

