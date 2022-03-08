Invesque (IVQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
IVQ stock opened at C$1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$1.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51. The firm has a market cap of C$109.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.01.
About Invesque (Get Rating)
