Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 77,683 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,562% compared to the average daily volume of 804 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 166,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,433. The stock has a market cap of $479.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSX. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

