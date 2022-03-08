Investors Buy Large Volume of TMC the metals Call Options (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 57,313 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,344% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,969 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 47,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMC traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,329. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58. TMC the metals has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $15.39.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

