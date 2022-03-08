Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.