Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.91%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

