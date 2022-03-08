Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 521 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $95.76.

