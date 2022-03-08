Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,489 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,041% compared to the typical volume of 205 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

ISUN stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 61,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,209. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $62.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.03. iSun has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iSun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iSun by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

